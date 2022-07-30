India’s First Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree’s Felicitation Event Cancelled In UP, Here Is All About The Row

The felicitation event for India’s first Booker Prize winner author Geetanjali Shree in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was cancelled, following complaint of alleged hurting of religious sentiments in her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ or ‘Tombs of Sand’.

Here is all about the controversy:

The felicitation event for Shree was organised by cultural organisations Rangleela and Agra Theatre Club.

However, it was cancelled following a controversy.

A complaint was filed by a person named Sandeep Kumar Pathak from Sadabad in Hathras district.

Pathak in his complaint mentioned that Shree’s novel had objectionable comments on Lord Shiva and mother Parvati.

He alleged that the religious sentiments of Hindus were hurt.

Who is Geetanjali Shree?

In May this year, Geetanjali Shree became the first Indian author to win the International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’, which was translated into English as ‘Tomb of Sand’ by American translator Daisy Rockwell.

What is Geetanjali Shree's novel all about?

Shree’s novel is set in north India. It is the tale of 80-year-old Ma, who insists on travelling to Pakistan, simultaneously confronting the unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences of Partition, and re-evaluating what it means to be a mother, a daughter, a woman and a feminist.

(With PTI inputs)

