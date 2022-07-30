Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India’s First Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree’s Felicitation Event Cancelled In UP, Here Is All About The Row

Indian author Geetanjali Shree was awarded International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Red Samadhi’ or ‘Tombs of Sand’ in May this year.

undefined
Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 8:38 pm

The felicitation event for India’s first Booker Prize winner author Geetanjali Shree in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was cancelled, following complaint of alleged hurting of religious sentiments in her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’ or ‘Tombs of Sand’. 

Here is all about the controversy:

The felicitation event for Shree was organised by cultural organisations Rangleela and Agra Theatre Club. 

However, it was cancelled following a controversy.

Related stories

Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree’s Event Called Off In UP After Alleged Objectionable Comments In Her Novel

Translations On A New High In India After Geetanjali Shree's Booker Win

On Geetanjali Shree's Booker Prize And The Politics Of Translation

A complaint was filed by a person named Sandeep Kumar Pathak from Sadabad in Hathras district.

Pathak in his complaint mentioned that Shree’s novel had objectionable comments on Lord Shiva and mother Parvati.

He alleged that the religious sentiments of Hindus were hurt.  

Who is Geetanjali Shree?

In May this year, Geetanjali Shree became the first Indian author to win the International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Ret Samadhi’, which was translated into English as ‘Tomb of Sand’ by American translator Daisy Rockwell. 

What is Geetanjali Shree's novel all about?

Shree’s novel is set in north India. It is the tale of  80-year-old Ma, who insists on travelling to Pakistan, simultaneously confronting the unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences of Partition, and re-evaluating what it means to be a mother, a daughter, a woman and a feminist.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Uttar Pradesh Agra Hathras Lord Shiva Hindu Sentiments Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree Felicitation Event Cancellation Complaint Tombs Of Sand Red Samadhi Novel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets