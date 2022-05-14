Saturday, May 14, 2022
India Registers Fresh 2,858 Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Dip

Covid-19 India: A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Active Covid-19 cases dip in India.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 14 May 2022 10:08 am

India's Covid-19 caseload increased to 4,31,19,112 on Saturday with 2,858 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 18,096, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,201 with 11 more fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 4,25,76,815. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 191.15 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 3 crore on June 23. (With PTI inputs)
 

