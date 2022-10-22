Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
India Records 2,112 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Down By Nearly 1K In One Day

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 9:51 am

India saw a single-day rise of 2,112 new infections raising the Covid-19 tally to 4,46,40,748, while the number of active cases declined to 24,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,957 with four fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. One death has been reported from West Bengal in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 994 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 25,037 on Friday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,87,748, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.53 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

(With PTI Inputs)

