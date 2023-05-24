Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
India Ranks 103 In Annual Misery Index, Switzerland Happiest Country In List

Home National

India Ranks 103 In Annual Misery Index, Switzerland Happiest Country In List

The second-happiest country was Kuwait, followed by Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Niger, Thailand, Togo, and Malta.

World Laughter Day
Annual misery index report.(Representational image) Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 12:54 pm

India ranks at 103 among the most miserable country on renowned economist Steve Hanke's Annual Misery Index (HAMI).

The list shows Zimbabwe being the most miserable country in the world. 

The Annual Misery Index is compiled by Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at John Hopkins University. The economist Hanke's index judges nations on mainly economic conditions. 

“The African country that has surpassed war-torn nations like Ukraine, Syria, and Sudan, has majorly been plagued with skyrocketing inflation, which touched 243.8 percent last year. A total of 157 countries were analysed for the rankings,” the reports mentioned.

''Thanks to stunning inflation, high unemployment, high lending rates, and anemic real GDP growth, Zimbabwe clocks in as the WORLD'S MOST MISERABLE COUNTRY in the Hanke 2022 Annual Misery Index. Need I say more?'' Steve Hanke tweeted.

Hanke has also blamed the country's reigning political party ZANU-PF and its policies for inflicting “massive misery.”

Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Argentina, Yemen, Ukraine, Cuba, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Angola, Tonga, and Ghana are the other countries in the top 15 list of most miserable nations.

Meanwhile, Switzerland had the lowest HAMI score, meaning its citizens are the happiest.  ''One reason for that is the Swiss debt brake,''Hanke wrote, crediting the low debt-to-GDP ratio for the nation's joyous success. 

The second-happiest country was Kuwait, followed by Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Niger, Thailand, Togo, and Malta.

India, on the other hand, ranked 103 on the list, with the contributing factor to the misery being unemployment, according to the index.

The US ranked 134th on the list, with unemployment as the leading culprit of unhappiness. Finland, which has been ranked the world's happiest country for six years in a row by the World Happiness Report, was ranked 109th on the misery index.
 

