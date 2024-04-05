India-Maldives Row: Centre Permits Limited Exports Of Crucial Goods Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tension between the two nations over increased Chinese influence in the island country, the Centre on Friday allowed limited exports of crucial goods including sugar, wheat, rice, and onions to the Maldives. Earlier, India imposed restrictions on the export of these food items.
The development came right ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to maintain stability in local prices.
About the exports
The Centre has approved exports of 124,218 metric tons of rice, 109,162 tons of wheat flour, 64,494 tons of sugar, 21,513 metric tons of potatoes, 35,749 tons of onions, and 427.5 million eggs.
Advertisement
The government has also permitted the export of 1 million tons each of stone aggregate and river sand.
According to the official notification issued by the Centre, the shipments of these commodities to the Maldives during the 2024/25 financial year, which commenced on April 1, would not be subject to any present or future export restrictions or prohibitions.
Shipments of these commodities in the FY25 which started on April 1 to the Maldives "will be exempted from any existing or future restriction/prohibition on export," said the government in a notification.