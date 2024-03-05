'Well Said Sir': Amitabh Bachchan Lauds EAM Jaishankar's 'India Not A Bully' Remark At Maldives President

Praising External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's "India not a bully" remark amid an ongoing diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan said "well done".
Taking it to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Bacchan posted a video of Jaishankar and captioned it, "WAH .. !!! well said Sir."
Jaishankar's 'India Not A Bully' Remark
On March 2, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing an event to promote his book 'Why Bharat Matters', said "big bullies don't provide $4.5 billion aid when the neighbours are in trouble" while responding to a query if India was being perceived as a "bully" in the region.
Jaishankar's remark clearly came as a stern response against Maldivian President Mohamad Muizzu's statement in January where he said that no country had the right to "bully" the island nation.
At the event, Jaishankar also said that "big bullies don't supply vaccines to other countries when Covid-19 is on or make exceptions to their own rules to respond to food demands or fuel demands or fertiliser demands because some war in some other part of the world has complicated their lives".
He also stressed that India's trade and investment with Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and the Maldives have seen a sharp rise over the past few years.