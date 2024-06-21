India Lodges Strong Protest With Canada Over Khalistan 'Citizens Court' In Vancouver

As tensions increase between India and Canada, New Delhi has lodged a strong protest with Ottawa over a "citizens court" held by Khalistan supporters in Vancouver.
In this alleged citizens court, an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.
As per PTI, a diplomatic note had been issued to the Canadian High Commission regarding the latest actions of Khalistani elements in the country.
On Friday, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Indian government have taken up the matter with the Canadian government.
India's protest to the so-called citizen's court also comes a day after the Canadian Parliament observed a "moment of silence" marking the death anniversary of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist in 2020 by the Indian government, was gunned down outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023. Since then, Khalistan supporters and factions in Canada have protested and alleged an Indian hand in the killing of the KTF chief.
In September 2023, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau publicly claimed that Ottawa had "credible allegations" regarding the Indian government's involvement in the killing of the Canadian Sikh.
Following Trudeau's explosive allegations, ties between the two countries turned sour. India has denied its involvement in the killing and called the allegations "absurd and politically motivated".
Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart at the G7 Summit in Puglia, Italy for a brief conversation amid the backdrop of tensions.