India Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals In Russia Amid Fresh Tension

The advisory came in light of the ongoing tension in Russia's Belgorod border region where an emergency has been declared today owing to heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week.

India and Russia (Representational Image)
India and Russia (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
Amid ongoing tension in Russia, the Embassy of India in Russia on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions.

"In view of the recent security incidents in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, Indian nationals are advised to take necessary precautions and temporarily relocate outside these regions, " the advisory reads.

Amid the newly intensified atmosphere of conflict following an unexpected retaliation by Ukraine, children in particular are being moved to safety. So far, around 11,000 people have fled their homes, with about 1,000 staying in temporary accommodation centers.

The surprise Ukrainian retaliation on Russian soil initiated on August 6 with the Kursk operation, which is considered is the largest attack on Russia since World War II.

