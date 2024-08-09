'Federal Emergency' In Russia's Under-Attack Kursk; 11 Killed In Strike On Ukrainian Mall

In light of the recent large-scale incursion from Ukraine, Russia on Friday declared a “federal-level” emergency in the conflict-hit Kursk region, four days after hundreds of Ukrainian troops reportedly came across the border in what appeared to be Kyiv's biggest attack on Russian soil since the invasion.
Russian strike kills 11 in Ukraine
In retaliation, Russia killed eleven people as a plane-launched missile slammed into a Ukrainian shopping mall in the middle of the day, while 44 others were wounded. As per reports, the mall in Kostiantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, is located in the town's residential area.
According to the Defence Ministry, Russia is deploying multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trailers and heavy tracked vehicles.
As per reports, it was the second major strike on the town in almost a year. Last September, a Russian missile hit an outdoor market there, killing 17.
Attack by Ukraine: Emergency in Kursk
According to the Russian Defence ministry, fighting has been reported in the western outskirts of Sudzha, about 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the border. The fighting in Kursk fighting has also earned considerable attention in Russian media. Russia declares federal level emergencies when there are more than 500 victims or damage exceeds 500 million rubles (about 6 million USD).
Commenting on the matter, Russian Defence Ministry said that reinforcements were on their way to the Kursk region to counter Ukraine's daring raid.
In view of the recent development, the Ukrainian officials have refused to comment about the incursion, which is taking place about 500 kilometres (320 miles) southwest of Moscow.
However, without much explaining the real objective of the incursion, a top adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that border region attacks will cause Russia to “start to realize that the war is slowly creeping inside of Russian territory”.
In response to Ukraine's claim, the Russian Defence Ministry asserted that the military “continues to repel the attempted invasion” and is responding with airstrikes, artillery and troops on the ground.
Ukraine has also kept up its strategy of hitting rear areas with long-range drones, targeting military sites, oil refineries and other infrastructure. Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's Lipetsk region, which is about 300 kilometres (180 miles) from the Ukraine border, during Thursday night, authorities said.
Drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service hit a military airfield there, a security official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly.