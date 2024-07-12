India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution demanding that Russia immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw its military and unauthorised officials from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The resolution was adopted in the 193-member UNGA on Thursday, with 99 votes in favour, nine against and 60 abstentions, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Egypt, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Those who voted against the resolution included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Russia and Syria.
The resolution titled 'Safety and security security of nuclear facilities of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant' demanded that Russia "immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.”
Demanding immediate withdrawal of Russian personnel from the nuclear power plant, it said that full control of the plant be returned to the sovereign and competent authorities of Ukraine to ensure its safety and security.
The resolution in the UNGA called for the "immediate cessation of the attacks" by the Russia against Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, which poses a higher risk of a nuclear accident or incident at all nuclear facilities of the country.
Sponsored by over 50 member nations including the United States, France and Germany, Ukraine introduced the draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly
Until the plant is returned securely in the hands of Ukrainian authorities, the resolution called upon Moscow to provide the International Atomic Energy Agency Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhia with timely and full access to all areas of the plant which are important for ensuring nuclear security.
It also asked Moscow to allow the Agency to report on the safety and security status of the nuclear power plant at the site.
Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmrity Polyanskiy, in explaining the vote before the vote on resolution, said that the UNGA has "unfortunately" adopted several documents that are non-consensual, politicised and do not reflect reality.
"Make no mistake: votes in favour of today's draft will be regarded by Kyiv, Washington, Brussels and London as evidence of support for their policy of further escalating the Ukrainian conflict to the detriment of steps taken by a sensible part of the international community to find a peaceful, sustainable and long-term solution to the conflict,” Polyanskiy said.
