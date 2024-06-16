National

In Protest Against Planned Airport, Parandur Villagers Say They Will Relocate To Andhra

The Tamil Nadu government issued the notification for acquisition of land for the Parandur airport soon after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared.

| Photo: PTI
Protest against Parandur Airport project | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Residents of Parandur and neighbouring villages in Kanchipuram district have announced their decision to relocate to Andhra Pradesh to draw the Tamil Nadu government's attention to their nearly 700-day-old protest against the greenfield airport proposed to be established near here.

The Tamil Nadu government issued the notification for acquisition of land for the Parandur airport soon after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had in August 2022 announced that a second airport for Chennai would come up at Parandur at an estimated outlay of Rs 20,000 crore that can handle 10 crore passengers annually.

The government's decision did not go down well with the residents of 13 villages who immediately commenced their strike stating that the project would affect their livelihood as majority of their farm lands would be acquired for construction of the airport. However, the state government has assured that the villagers would be 'adequately compensated.'

Nearly 15 protesters have planned to call on Chittoor district Collector on June 24 and seek permission to move to Andhra Pradesh.

"We have planned to meet him on June 24 as our protests will enter 700th day. The Tamil Nadu government is not showing any interest to address our demands. Initially, about 15 members are planning to relocate," G Subramaniyan, secretary, Villagers Against the Parandur Airport Movement, told PTI.

"We want the Tamil Nadu government to invite us for talks. They should withdraw their proposal for the airport. We are firm in our decision," he added.

Residents of Ekanapuram, Nelvoy, Valathur, Ediayarpakkam, Madapuram, Akkammapuram villages surrounding Parandur have been on strike since August 2022 urging the government to withdraw its decision.

Their agitation will enter its 700th day on June 24. According to sources, the government has issued a notification recently to land acquisiton, setting the ball rolling for the project.

As of now the government is proceeding with its plan to set up the airport. "It has issued notifications as well. We want our demands to be addressed," Subramaniyan said.

Considering the growing passenger and cargo volumes, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) took up the work for identifying the land for another airport as the current facility in Meenambakkam in Chennai can only handle upto 3.50 crore passengers. Whereas, the new airport will be able to handle 10 crore fliers annually.

Four sites were selected for the airport and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) recommended two of them and finally Parandur was zeroed in on.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 44.9 Degrees Celsius, Six Notches Above Normal
  2. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; German Police Shoot Man With Axe
  3. Opposition Attacks Government Over NEET Controversy: Who Said What
  4. Delhi Water Crisis Sparks Protests, BJP Slams AAP Govt | In Pics
  5. MHT CET Result 2024: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Declares Results | Direct Link
Entertainment News
  1. Songwriters Hall Of Fame 2024: Quirky Moments Which You Must Have Missed On The Telly
  2. Rohit Chaudhary Reveals He Had To Chew Gum For 13-14 Hours For 'A Day In Your Life'
  3. 'It Was A Big Deal' For Ashok Beniwal To Play Gay Professor In 'Jahangir National University'
  4. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is A Must Watch
  5. Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday & Others Wish 'Incredible' Dads For Being Their 'Greatest Inspiration'
Sports News
  1. Legends Intercontinental T20 Set To Take Place In USA; Teams, Venue, Dates Revealed
  2. US Open Golf, Round 3: Leader Bryson Dechambeau Aiming For 'Something Special' In Final Round
  3. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Babar Azam & Co Face Ireland In Dead Rubber
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Luciano Darderi, ATP 125 Perugia Challenger Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Post 265/8 Vs South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
World News
  1. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
  2. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
  3. Feasibility Study On Proposal To Establish Land Connectivity With India In Final Stages, Says Sri Lankan President
  4. What Is The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor That G7 Summit Commits To Promote?
  5. How Accurate Are Honeybees In Identifying Lung Cancer?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow