In A First, All-women India-Bangladesh Border Troops Exchange I-Day Greetings

The first-ever women border guards exchange took place near the Gede border post of the BSF in the said district even as a "high alert" continues all along this over 4,000 km front following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government less than a week back.

All-women India-Bangladesh Border Troops exchange I-Day greetings
Photo: X/PTI
An all-women unit of the Border Security Force (BSF) made a maiden gesture and handed over sweets and exchanged greetings with lady BGB personnel of Bangladesh at the front in West Bengal as part of the traditional Independence Day celebrations held along the international border.

The six-member BSF team, dressed in ceremonial regalia, belonged to the 32nd battalion of the force deployed in the area to guard the international boundary in Nadia district. The personnel are of the constable rank, officials told PTI.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) women team that participated in the traditional ceremonial event held in the morning is affiliated to the 6th battalion of the Bangladeshi force deployed under the Darshana border post of the neighbouring country.

"The exchange of greetings and sharing of sweets symbolises mutual respect and camaraderie between the two border forces. It is a tradition which the women personnel have performed for the first time," 32nd battalion BSF Commandant Sujeet Kumar said.

He said the two sides shook hands and wished for continued prosperity of their respective countries with a commitment to having strong bilateral ties between them.

A senior officer said the exchange of sweets and pleasantries between the two forces traditionally takes place during the national festivals of the two countries like Independence Day and Republic Day apart from big festivals like Deepawali and Eid.

This is, however, the first time an all-women team performed the gesture anywhere along this 4,096 km-long international boundary that runs across five states on India's eastern flank including over 2,200 km in West Bengal.

