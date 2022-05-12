IMA Urges For Postponement Of NEET-PG Exam, Reaches Out To Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday approached Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting postponement of the NEET-PG examination which is scheduled to be held on May 21.

IMA mentioned in the letter that NEET-PG 2021 was held 5 months after the scheduled date in September 2021. As a result, the counselling, which was scheduled to begin from October 25, 2021 also got deferred and intiated from January, 2022 after a delay due to pending decision on seat reservations. It was further delayed owing to Supreme Court ruling of March 31, 2022, which ordered the cancellation and conduction of special round of counselling for the Mop-up round.

Letter to Honourable Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji requesting rescheduling of the NEET Exam pic.twitter.com/Gmtb4i2Hv5 — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) May 12, 2022

As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET PG 2022 exam, if they failed to secure a seat this year, the IMA said.

"However, the AIQ Counselling anticipated to be completed by the end of March 2022, is still in process and is uncertain that it will end by May 7th. Several States will also be finishing the counseling around the middle of May 2022. The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of 2021 counseling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult exam like NEETPG," the IMA said in the letter.

Another "innocent five to ten thousand interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination", the letter highlighted.

"Since the NEET PG 2022 examination date is 21st May 2022, we request your timely intervention and urgent consideration of postponement of the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time, so that, the current NEET-PG2021 aspirants have adequate time to prepare and appear for the upcoming NEET-PG 2022 examination and the eligibility of all interns is also ensured," the IMA said. PTI PLB ZMN