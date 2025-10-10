IIIT Student Detained In Raipur For Creating Obscene AI-Generated Images Of 36 Female Students

A student of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee IIIT in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly making obscene images of female students using AI.
The official stated that a complaint was launched in the Rakhi police station.
Shukla claimed that no evidence corroborating the complaints have been recovered so far.
A student of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly making obscene images of female students using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Additional Superintendent of Police (Nava Raipur) Vivek Shukla on Thursday said that the accused has been identified as a second-year student Sayyed Rahim Adnan Ali. The 21-year-old was taken into custody from his native Bilaspur district following a complaint by the institute’s Registrar (in charge) Dr Srinivasa KG.
“After the matter came to light, a team from Rakhi police reached the institute. The management informed that Ali, who was residing in the institute's boys hostel, had allegedly created obscene images by morphing photos of around 36 female students using AI image generation and editing tools,” Shukla said.
“The institute’s management conducted an internal inquiry after receiving complaints from students. Based on its findings, Ali was suspended from the institute, and his mobile phone and laptop were seized,” he added.
The official stated that a complaint was launched in the Rakhi police station, claiming his act had caused social and psychological harm to the students and their families, and also inflicted irreparable damage to the institution’s reputation.
Shukla claimed that no evidence corroborating the complaints have been recovered so far.
“The management has also not indicated that the images were shared online. Ali was booked under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the IT Act. His questioning is underway,” Shukla said.
With PTI inputs