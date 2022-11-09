Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

If AAP Comes To Power In MCD, Mountains Of Garbage Will Disappear From Delhi In 5 Yrs: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP."

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
If AAP Comes To Power In MCD, Mountains Of Garbage Will Disappear From Delhi In 5 Yrs: Dy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 11:37 am

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said people will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the "garbage of the BJP" and if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party comes to power in the MCD, it will make the "mountains" of trash disappear from the city in five years.

Sisodia said this while interacting with reporters after visiting the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi.

Just to show that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken garbage from it and dumped it in nearby areas, he alleged, adding that the saffron party lacks the intention to solve the problem.

In the December 4 MCD election, people will vote for "jhadu" (the Aam Aadmi Party's poll symbol) to "clear the garbage of the BJP" for a clean Delhi, Sisodia said. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself is an engineer and makes meticulous plans, he said, adding that a plan has also been made to clear the mountains of garbage and trash piled up in various parts of Delhi.

If the AAP comes to power in the MCD, "all mountains of garbage in Delhi will disappear in five years. We have a plan," Sisodia said when asked about a timeline. 

Tags

National Manish Sisodia AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Garbage Mountain MCD Engineer AAP Government
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Leading Educational Institutes Of India

Leading Educational Institutes Of India