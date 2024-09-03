IC-814: PIL Filed In Delhi HC Over 'Distortion Of Facts'; MIB To Meet Netflix Content Head Today

As the latest development in the simmering political row over the alleged distortion of facts in the recently released limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on OTT platform Netflix, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a ban on it.
What is the petition all about?
As per reports, the petition filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a farmer, and president of Hindu Sena cited allegations of distortion of facts about the real identities of the hijackers shown in the web series.
According to the petitioner, the web series ''erroneously shows the real hijackers as having Hindu names 'Bhola’ and ‘Shankar’, the other names of Lord Shiva", which hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.
“The distortion of crucial facts about the real identities of the hijackers not only misrepresents historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation, warranting interference of this court to prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm,” the petition says.
Moreover, the petitioner also sought a direction to the Centre and Maharashtra government to cancel the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate for the series.
Centre to meet Netflix content head today
Taking cognisanace of the row over alleged distortion of facts, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has summoned the content head of OTT platform Netflix India on Tuesday.
The Centre reportedly sought an explanation on the allegedly controversial aspects of the series portraying the 1999 hijack of the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.
On August 29, the web series directed by Anubhav Sinha was released on Netflix India.