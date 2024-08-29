IC-814 On Netflix: Throwback To The 1999 Indian Airlines Flight Hijack

With the OTT release of Netflix’s six-episode series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack directed by Anubhav Sinha, the internet is abuzz with curiosity and excitement around the week-long notorious hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in December 1999.
The harrowing incident since then has been etched as one of the worst crises in India's aviation history. Here's a brief throwback to the terrifying story of crisis, terror, and heroism witnessed by 180 people onboard at 30,000 feet.
IC-814 hijacking: What happened?
The December 24, 1999 incident brought the nation to a standstill as five masked terrorists hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814, en route to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), for a week following its departure from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport.
Owing to depleting fuel levels, the hijacked flight was first diverted to Amritsar for refuelling. The hijackers then forced Captain Devi Sharan, the pilot on board, to fly the hijacked plane to Lahore. However, Pakistan denied permission for the flight and had only agreed to refuel the flight on the condition that it would leave its airspace immediately.
The flight finally reached Kandahar via Dubai where the final negotiations took place between the Indian government and the Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) and the Taliban Government. In the end, the hostages were released in exchange for three high-profile terrorists after a stand-off in Afghanistan.
What did the Indian government do?
The incident occurred during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. When the flight landed in Amritsar for refuelling, there were claims that the Indian government was not prompt enough to stop the flight from leaving Indian soil.
As per media reports, a senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said, “For us, it was one of the most difficult assignments in recent times. We were expected to develop a rapport with the Taliban with whom we hardly had any communication, leave alone relationship.”
It has been reported that the Indian authorities tried to delay the flight while the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos were flown in from Delhi. The team of commandos reportedly reached Amritsar an hour after the hijacked flight had left.
After Pakistan's denial, India got in touch with the United States, which pressured the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to allow the aircraft to land in Dubai, as per reports.