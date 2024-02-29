‘IC814 The Kandahar Hijack’: Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur Star In Series On India’s Longest Hijack

Talking about the same, Anubhav Sinha revealed at the Netflix event, “You are 30,000 feet from the ground; the aircraft is in control by armed and dangerous people, and you don’t know what they want. You don’t know if they can be given what they want to spare your lives. You don’t know the lengths that people on the ground will go to, to negotiate a reasonable price for your lives. What went on inside the aircraft and outside, beyond geographical boundaries, while the aircraft landed in four different countries over one night? IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a very similar account of that infamous hijack from 1999 inside the aircraft, the War Room back home in Delhi, and the Negotiation Station in Kandahar. This is a story that created unexpected heroes out of the most unprecedented crises. This is a story of those seven days of mayhem, skill, and tact.”