National

'Hypocrisy At Its Worst': India's Hard-Hitting Response To Pakistan At UNGA For Raking Up Kashmir Issue

"In fact, Pakistan should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences," the Indian diplomat said.

India Responds To Pakistan At UNGA
Indian diplomat Bhavika Mangalanandan responded to Pakistan PM's address at the UNGA | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a stern response to Pakistan in the UN General Assembly, India has slammed its neighbour country, saying it should realise that cross-border terrorism against New Delhi will "inevitably invite consequences".

Exercising its Right of Reply in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday, India responded to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue in his address at the General Debate of the 79th UNGA session.

Bhavika Mangalanandan, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, delivered the response and said, "This Assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning. A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy."

She asserted that for the longest time, the world has been aware of Pakistan employing cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours.

"It has attacked our Parliament, our financial capital Mumbai, marketplaces and pilgrimage routes," Bhavika said while referring to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based outfits.

She went to say that the list of such incidents is long, adding that, "For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy at its worst."

As expected, Sharif raised the Kashmir issue in his address and said that to "secure durable peace", India should reverse the abrogation of Article 370 and enter into a dialogue for a "peaceful" resolution of the matter.

India has declined Pakistan's proposals for a mutual "Strategic Restrain Regime", he said.

Notably, India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the central government have several times reaffirmed that Article 370 will never be reinstated.

Bhavika responded to Sharif's reference "to some proposal of strategic restrain" and asserted that there "can be no compact with terrorism. In fact, Pakistan should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences."

Reminding that Pakistan -- for a long time -- hosted Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Bhavika said that the country's "fingerprints are on so many terrorist incidents across the world, whose policies attract the dreads of many societies to make it their home".

"Perhaps it should come as no surprise that its prime minister would so speak in this hallowed hall. Yet we must make clear how unacceptable his words are to all of us. We know that Pakistan will seek to counter the truth with more lies. Repetition will change nothing. Our stand is clear and needs no reiteration," Bhavika Mangalanandan said.

She said that it was extraordinary for a country with a history of rigged elections to comment about political choices, that too of a democracy.

"The real truth is that Pakistan covets our territory, and in fact, has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India," the Indian diplomat asserted.

It is ridiculous that a country that committed genocide in 1971 and which oppresses its minorities even now, "dare speak about intolerances and phobias. The world can see for itself what Pakistan really is", Bhavika said.

Then, using their Right to Reply, a Pakistani diplomat responded to Bhavika and describe India's assertions as "baseless and misleading". The Pakistani diplomat said the UN Security Council, through various resolutions, has unequivocally called for a free, impartial plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Expectedly, every year Pakistani representatives rake up the Jammu and Kashmir issue in their UNGA speeches, and India fields its diplomats to deliver hard-hitting responses to Islamabad.

Notably, this comes a month after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over.

He had said that India is not "passive" when it comes to the kind of relationship it can contemplate with Pakistan.

"The era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences. So far as J&K is concerned, Article 370 is done. So, the issue is what kind of relationship we can contemplate with Pakistan...What I do want to say is that we are not passive, and whether events take a positive or a negative direction, either way, we will react...," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar added that "neighbours are always a conundrum".

India and Pakistan have a long history of strained relations, primarily due to the Kashmir issue as well as the cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Super Soppers In Action As Rain Eases
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: Black Caps Suffer Batting Collapse As Hosts Dominate
  3. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone Lights Up Lord's As England Level Series 2-2
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
  2. Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row
  3. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  5. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
  2. Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation
  3. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  4. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  5. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series