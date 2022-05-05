Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hope Ties Will Deepen In Coming Years: Modi Wishes Israelis On Their Independence Day

Starting his message with 'Namaskar' and 'Shalom', Modi wished the people of Israel on behalf of the government of India and Indians on the occasion of that country's Independence Day.

Hope Ties Will Deepen In Coming Years: Modi Wishes Israelis On Their Independence Day
Hope ties will deepen in coming years: Modi wishes Israelis on their Independence Day

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 9:33 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed best wishes to the people of Israel on their Independence Day and hoped that the two countries would deepen ties in the coming years. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks in a video message shared on his Twitter handle on the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day.

Starting his message with 'Namaskar' and 'Shalom', Modi wished the people of Israel on behalf of the government of India and Indians on the occasion of that country's Independence Day.

Related stories

Europeans Weigh Costs Of Cutting Russian Energy Over Ukraine

Allahabad HC Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Azam Khan

RBI Failed In Convincing Government For Supply-Side Measures To Fight Inflation, Will Work Alone Now: Sources

"This year we are also marking 30 years of our diplomatic ties. This chapter may be new but the history of ties between the two states is very old. I hope that in the coming years, we will deepen our ties," Modi said, signing off with the words "todah rabah (thank you)".

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted a message for his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, "Congratulate my friend APM & FM @yairlapid and the Government and people of Israel on the 74th anniversary of their Independence Day."

"Will work closely to realise the joint vision of our strategic partnership," he said.

-With PTI

Tags

National PM Modi Israel International Relations Independence Day Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

All You Need To Know About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Ongoing Libel Trial

All You Need To Know About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Ongoing Libel Trial

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India