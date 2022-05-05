Hope ties will deepen in coming years: Modi wishes Israelis on their Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed best wishes to the people of Israel on their Independence Day and hoped that the two countries would deepen ties in the coming years. Prime Minister Modi made the remarks in a video message shared on his Twitter handle on the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day.

Starting his message with 'Namaskar' and 'Shalom', Modi wished the people of Israel on behalf of the government of India and Indians on the occasion of that country's Independence Day.

"This year we are also marking 30 years of our diplomatic ties. This chapter may be new but the history of ties between the two states is very old. I hope that in the coming years, we will deepen our ties," Modi said, signing off with the words "todah rabah (thank you)".

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted a message for his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, "Congratulate my friend APM & FM @yairlapid and the Government and people of Israel on the 74th anniversary of their Independence Day."

"Will work closely to realise the joint vision of our strategic partnership," he said.

