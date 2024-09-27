National

Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies

While Singh was told that he must adhere to the party's ideology and policies, he in turn informed the party brass that he was misquoted by the media.

Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh
Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Photo: X/@VikramadityaINC
info_icon

The Congress brass on Friday chided Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh over his remarks on mandatory display of names by street vendors and told him that no one was allowed to go against the party's policies and ideologies, sources said.

Amid a row over the comments, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal had a meeting with Singh here during which the minister was told that the party believed in Rahul Gandhi's mantra of fighting hatred with love, they said.

While Singh was told that he must adhere to the party's ideology and policies, he in turn informed the party brass that he was misquoted by the media.

Facing flak over Singh's announcement on mandatory display of names by street vendors, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said no such decision had been taken.

Singh, the public works and urban development minister, on Wednesday told reporters that it would be mandatory for street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at their shops.

The decision, he had said, was inspired by a similar directive announced by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Distancing itself from Singh's remarks, the state government said in a statement that it had not taken any decision which made it mandatory for street vendors to display nameplates or other identification at their stalls.

Singh had said the decision was taken considering "apprehensions" expressed by several locals about the rising numbers of migrants in the state.

He also drew the censure of several leaders of the INDIA bloc when he posted his remarks on Facebook.

Sources in Delhi said the Congress' central leadership intervened in the matter following which the state government's clarification came.

The AICC's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla said on Thursday that he had discussed the issue with Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He had said the matter sprang from the assembly speaker forming a committee to designate specific areas for street vendors, including those selling food and other items.

"They will be given licences and regulated so that police do not harass them. The designated places will require identification such as Aadhaar cards and licences but there is no requirement for them to display a sign stating their name as the owner," Shukla told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.

"The aim is to ensure that street vendors have proper locations to operate without disrupting traffic, especially since it is a hilly area and has narrow roads...," he had said.

Meanwhile, Singh called on Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar in New Delhi on Friday.

The Himachal Pradesh minister apprised Kumar that the construction work of the flyover at Himachal Vidhan Sabha junction and a viaduct along Victory Tunnel was stalled due to delay in approvals from Northern Railway.

Singh urged him to take appropriate and speedy action for restarting the work at the earliest as it would play a major role in decongesting traffic in Shimla and was vital for the city, which attracts a large number of tourists.

The minister also discussed the expansion of the railway network in the state, especially the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line.

Singh, however, did not speak on the street vendors row.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  2. Australia At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Update: Proteas Opt To Bowl In Abu Dhabi - Check Playing 11s
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: IRE Finish With 171/8 As Proteas Fightback In Abu Dhabi
  5. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs FC Goa Highlights, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 2-3 FCG; Borja Herrera Gonzalez's Hat-trick Hands The Gaurs Their First Win
  2. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: OFC Aim For First Points Of Season
  3. East Bengal FC 2-3 FC Goa, ISL: Borja's Hat-Trick Steers The Gaurs To Their First Win As EBFC Boss Cuadrat Feels The Heat
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Preview, ISL 2024-25: Both Sides Look To Continue Unbeaten Run
  5. No Love Lost For Juventus Boss Thiago Motta Ahead Of Genoa Return
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  2. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  4. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  5. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  2. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  3. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  5. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares POK With Palestine | Details
  2. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  3. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  4. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  5. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details