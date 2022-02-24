Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Hijab Row: Sikh Girl Told To Remove Turban By Bengaluru College

The College authorities said they informed the students about the Court order when the educational institution reopened on February 16.

Karnataka Hijab Controversy (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 3:34 pm

An Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her college to remove her turban, following the Karnataka High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.
       

The Karnataka High Court, in its recent interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row,  restrained all the students in the State from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, and any religious flag within the classroom.
       

The College authorities said they informed the students about the Court order when the educational institution reopened on February 16. However, the deputy director of pre-university education during his visit to the college earlier this week, on finding a group of girls in hijab, informed them about the Court order, asked them to abide by it.
       

These girls demanded that no girls including the Sikh should be allowed to wear religious symbols. The college then got in touch with the Sikh girl's father, informing him about the court order and the need to abide by it.
       

According to sources, the girl's family is said to be of the stand that their daughter will not remove the turban and is taking legal opinion, with High Court and government order not mentioning the Sikh turban.
       

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state, from February 9, they were however reopened on February 16, following the High Court order.

With PTI inputs.

