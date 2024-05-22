Hemant Soren Withdraws Bail Plea After Supreme Court Raps Former Jharkhand CM For 'Hiding Facts'

Former Jharkhand Hemant Soren has decided o withdraw his plea for bail on Wednesday. The withdrawal comes after Soren was rapped by the Supreme Court of India for "not disclosing facts" regarding his petition.
Hemant Soren's petition for bail was heard by a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. During the hearing, the top court reprimanded the former CM for "suppressing facts" such as a Ranchi special court order taking cognizance of the complaint against Soren.
As per a report by Bar and Bench, the top court made it clear to the former CM that they would be dismissing his plea as he filed two separate petitions - one challenging his arrest and the other seeking interim bail.
"Your conduct tells a lot. We expected your client to come up with candor but you suppressed material fact," the top court told Soren's lawyer - Kapil Sibal.
The Supreme Court dismissed the plea and Soren's counsel agreed to withdraw it. The court further observed that "it will be damaging if it goes into details".
Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 by Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money-laundering case. As per ED, Soren illegally acquired an 8.86-acre property in Shanti Nagar, Bariyatu.
In an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, the probe agency also stated the former Cm's attempts to subvert the investigation.
Soren filed a petition challenging his arrest with the Jharkhand High Court, which was denied. To challenge this, the former CM moved the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest and seek for interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections, a plea similar to the one made by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal.