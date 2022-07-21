Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan, More Rains Expected In Next 48 Hours: Meteorological Department

Heavy to extremely heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with Deegod in Kota receiving the maximum of 16 cm rains, officials said.

Weather: Waterlogging after monsoon rains in Kanpur Photo: PTI

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 12:56 pm

Dausa recorded 14 cm rains, followed by nine cm each in Malsisar (Jhunjhunu) and Anta (Baran) and eight cm in Jhunjhunu. Other areas received rains below eight cm, the officials said.

A few places in eastern Rajasthan recorded extremely heavy showers, while some parts of western Rajasthan recorded heavy rains.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur, and Jhalawar in the next 48 hours.

(Inputs from PTI) 

