Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan, More Rains Expected In Next 48 Hours: Meteorological Department

Heavy to extremely heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with Deegod in Kota receiving the maximum of 16 cm rains, officials said.

Dausa recorded 14 cm rains, followed by nine cm each in Malsisar (Jhunjhunu) and Anta (Baran) and eight cm in Jhunjhunu. Other areas received rains below eight cm, the officials said.

A few places in eastern Rajasthan recorded extremely heavy showers, while some parts of western Rajasthan recorded heavy rains.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur, and Jhalawar in the next 48 hours.

