Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heat Wave In Next 2 Days, Significant Rain In Some Areas | Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has predicted the occurrence of a heatwave in the next two days that is expected to persist across several parts of east and peninsular India.
As per IMD, the heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, north interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana today and tomorrow.
Rain, Thunderstorms in the east and Northeast India
Besides predicting heatwave conditions, the Met department has also forecasted intense rain and thunderstorms in the northeast region till April 9. The IMD said a "significant amount of rainfall" are likely to happen in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.
Centre asked states to take measures
Taking cognisance of the Met department's predictions on inconvenient weather conditions, the Centre on Wednesday directed the states and Union Territories to chalk out plans for pre-emptive measures to mitigate the effects of heat waves, especially for mass gatherings amid the Lok Sabha elections.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the directions after reviewing public health preparedness for management of heat-related illness.
"Timely, advance and wide awareness among the people on the preventive measures will hugely support in reducing the severe impact of such heat waves," he said.
The IMD has recently predicted the maximum temperature in the country will be above normal this year.Since the beginning of April, temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius have been recorded in many parts of the country, due to which the risk of heat stroke has increased, Mr Mandaviya said.
"It is also known that the general election 2024 is at its doorstep in which wide public participation is expected, and without public participation this great event will not be complete. While ensuring public participation in this, it is the responsibility of all of us to take care of health," he said.