National

Heatwave Likely To Continue In Parts Of Himachal For Two To Three Days: Met Office

While the weather remained dry at most places during the day, Bharmour received 17 mm of rainfall, followed by Koksar with 7.8 mm and Chhatrari with 1.3 mm.

File Photo
Heatwave likely to continue in parts of Himachal | File Photo
info_icon

The ongoing heatwave is likely to continue at isolated places in Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts over the next two to three days and maximum temperatures are likely to increase by two to three notches, the local meteorological station said on Wednesday.

It said heatwave is also expected in isolated places of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur on June 13.

While the weather remained dry at most places during the day, Bharmour received 17 mm of rainfall, followed by Koksar with 7.8 mm and Chhatrari with 1.3 mm.

The meteorological office has predicted rains at isolated places in high and middle hills on June 13 and 14 and dry weather afterwards.

The minimum temperatures are also likely to increase by one to two degrees for the next three to four days and will remain normal or above normal. Relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 45 to 80 per cent over catchment areas of rivers and lakes and between 25 to 65 per cent, it said.

The day temperatures remained above normal at most places and Neri was the hottest in the state at 45.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Una at 43.2 degrees Celsius, Dhaulakuan at 43.1 degrees Celsius and Bilaspur at 42.6 degrees Celsius, four to five degrees above normal.

Key tourist destinations of Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 30.5 degrees Celsius, 36.6 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | Ep 10 | Why BJP Lost in the Land of Ram Mandir?
  2. Heatwave Likely To Continue In Parts Of Himachal For Two To Three Days: Met Office
  3. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Arunachal; Majhi's 1st Cabinet Meet
  4. Kathua: Terrorists Used Pakistan-Made Items; Went Door-To-Door Seeking Water Before Launching Attack
  5. First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha From June 24; Budget Likely In Late July
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Prediction Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Likely To Earn THIS Much On Its Opening Day
  2. Kevin Spacey Owes Millions In Legal Fees, But He Insists He Has No Money
  3. Khyaati Keswani In Villainous Roles: 'More Nuanced, With Grey Shades'
  4. Kriti Kharbanda Marks 15 Years In Cinema, Shares Heartfelt Message, Unheard Story
  5. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Seek Lord Shiva's Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath
Sports News
  1. Industrialist Murari Lal Lohia Becomes East Bengal President, Aims To Make It 'Best In Asia'
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Shake Up USA With Shape, Seam & Spice
  3. India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes 1st IND Bowler To Pick Up A Wicket Off The First Ball - Watch
  4. India Vs USA, T20 World Cup: What Captains Rohit Sharma And Aaron Jones Said At Toss
  5. Germany At Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlovic Ruled Out, Emre Can Called Up As Replacement
World News
  1. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
  2. 'Some Workable, Some Not': Antony Blinken On 'Numerous' Changes Requested By Hamas In US' Ceasefire Plan
  3. Kuwait: Several Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline No; Modi Holds High-Level Meet
  4. Slovakia Plans To Boost Politicians' Protection After Assassination Attempt On Populist Premier
  5. Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Arunachal; Majhi's 1st Cabinet Meet
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka