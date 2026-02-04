World Cancer Day: Himachal Plans ₹300-Crore Institute In Hamirpur As Cases Surge 800% In A Decade

Himachal sees 8,500–9,500 new cases a year, with an 800% rise in a decade.
State to set up a 264-bed cancer care institute at Hamirpur.
Drug shortages, travel hurdles and delayed treatment still persist.
More than 8,500 new cancer cases are detected every year, and an approximately 800 percent increase in cases over the past 10 years has alarmed the Himachal Pradesh government, with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announcing a plan to set up a state-of-the-art cancer care institute at Hamirpur.
Located in the lower west-central Outer Himalayas, the town is the smallest district in Himachal Pradesh, recognized as a major education and administrative hub nestled in the Shivalik Ranges. It is also known as the "Veer Bhoomi" due to the high number of residents serving in the defense forces.
The dedicated Cancer Care Institute will come up at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College with an investment of Rs 300 cr and will have 11 new specialised departments to address the needs of cancer patients comprehensively.
Major departments proposed are Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pain Palliation, Nuclear Medicine, Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Oncopathology, Pediatric Oncology, Radiology Imaging, Gynae Oncology, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplantation, and Radiation Oncology.
The cancer patients are currently treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla’s major regional cancer centre.
According to the studies done by the state’s health department in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh University’s department of interdisciplinary studies, the state has the second-highest incidence of cancer after the Northeast.
“Cancer cases in the state are growing at a rate of 2.2%, significantly higher than the 0.6% national average, which is a matter of serious concern for the hill state, where the population is scattered across the remotest areas, making it topographically challenging for them to get institutionalised care” the chief minister said.
The government, he added, has decided to prioritise improved treatment infrastructure, including a planned Rs 300 crore cancer hospital in Hamirpur, expansion of chemotherapy services, and enhanced screening
The CM recently held a high-level meeting with top oncologists, including Dr G.K. Rath, a former head of the National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, to address a growth rate of 2.2% in the state. Dr Rath has also visited Shimla and held a meeting with top health officials.
The state government has, last year, made 42 essential cancer medicines free at state hospitals, including the expensive Trastuzumab vaccine costing Rs 40,000 per dose for breast cancer.
Even in the Union Budget, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a full exemption of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on 17 critical cancer drugs. This move aims to reduce the financial burden on patients dependent on expensive imported medicines, which previously attracted duties ranging from 5 to 11 percent.
Though Rajesh Kumar, father of a 14-year-old teenager whose leg was amputated at the IGMC hospital after being diagnosed with cancer, says availability of these drugs is a real issue, even if these are made free and cheaper. The hospital stores don’t promptly provide the medicines and are mostly out of stock.
“I have to struggle hard to get an injection required for my son’s chemotherapy at IGMC when doctors told me to make it available for the child ”, he recollects.
Director of Medical Education, Dr Rakesh Sharma, admits that an alarming rise in the number of cancer patients has been taken seriously by the government, and the Chief Minister has ordered the strengthening of the whole infrastructure at IGMC and Tanda Medical College and a focus on improving access to care in remote areas.
The proposed Cancer Care Institute at Hamirpur will provide a big relief to the patients living in the farthest corner of the state, including districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra.
Senior doctors at the IGMC have voiced concerns about the accessibility of cancer care in Himachal Pradesh. A significant number of patients fail to reach the state capital for specialised treatment, opting instead for inadequate local options.
“This is largely due to the topography, which makes long-distance travel difficult, and few others can afford the high cost of treatments,” admits a cancer specialist, adding, “Getting financial help from the government is also not easy unless patients reach out to the CM or NGOs.”
Demographically, the cancer in the state shows a near-equal distribution between males (50.1%) and females (49.9%), with a rising trend in younger populations (aged 30-45). Breast and cervical cancers are high among women, while lung and oral cancers are more common in men.
Females are slightly more affected in middle age (28-57 years), while males show higher rates in older age groups (58+). The incidence peaks in the 58-67-year age group.
The chief minister said the establishment of the Cancer Care Institute would create a robust treatment system as the population faces a growing cancer risk. Various reports have highlighted the urgent need for systematic screening, prevention, monitoring, recording, and timely intervention in cancer cases.
This necessitates the development of seamless linkages from primary healthcare facilities to advanced tertiary-level cancer care institutions. With a strong focus on prevention, early detection, and comprehensive patient support, the state government has proposed a series of measures at existing medical colleges at Shimla and Tanda in Kangra.
The proposed State Cancer Institute at Hamirpur would comprise a multi-story building with a capacity of 264 beds dedicated to cancer patients. The ground floor would include key facilities such as clinical laboratories, outpatient departments (OPDs), a pharmacy, an emergency ward, a nuclear medicine OPD, and registration services. To ensure the effective operationalization of the Cancer Institute, the government would provide adequate and qualified medical, paramedical, and support staff.