World Cancer Day: Himachal Plans ₹300-Crore Institute In Hamirpur As Cases Surge 800% In A Decade

The dedicated Cancer Care Institute will come up at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College with an investment of Rs 300 cr and will have 11 new specialised departments to address the needs of cancer patients comprehensively.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
cancer women
World Cancer Day: Himachal plans ₹300-crore institute in Hamirpur as cases surge 800% in a decade Photo: | File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Himachal sees 8,500–9,500 new cases a year, with an 800% rise in a decade.

  • State to set up a 264-bed cancer care institute at Hamirpur.

  • Drug shortages, travel hurdles and delayed treatment still persist.

More than 8,500 new cancer cases are detected every year, and an approximately 800 percent increase in cases over the past 10 years has alarmed the Himachal Pradesh government, with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announcing a plan to set up a state-of-the-art cancer care institute at Hamirpur.

Located in the lower west-central Outer Himalayas, the town is the smallest district in Himachal Pradesh, recognized as a major education and administrative hub nestled in the Shivalik Ranges. It is also known as the "Veer Bhoomi" due to the high number of residents serving in the defense forces. 

The dedicated Cancer Care Institute will come up at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College with an investment of Rs 300 cr and will have 11 new specialised departments to address the needs of cancer patients comprehensively.

Major departments proposed are Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pain Palliation, Nuclear Medicine, Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Oncopathology, Pediatric Oncology, Radiology Imaging, Gynae Oncology, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplantation, and Radiation Oncology. 

null - null
From Cancer Relief To Biopharma Ambition, Budget 2026 Delivers Major Health Boost

BY Archana Jyoti

The cancer patients are currently treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla’s major regional cancer centre.

According  to the studies done by the state’s health department in collaboration with Himachal Pradesh University’s department of interdisciplinary studies, the state has the second-highest incidence of cancer after the Northeast.

Related Content
Related Content

“Cancer cases in the state are growing at a rate of 2.2%, significantly higher than the 0.6% national average, which is a matter of serious concern for the hill state, where the population is scattered across the remotest areas, making it topographically challenging for them to get institutionalised care” the chief minister said. 

The government, he added, has decided to prioritise improved treatment infrastructure, including a planned Rs 300 crore cancer hospital in Hamirpur, expansion of chemotherapy services, and enhanced screening

The CM recently held a high-level meeting with top oncologists, including Dr G.K. Rath, a former head of the National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, to address a growth rate of 2.2% in the state. Dr Rath has also visited Shimla and held a meeting with top health officials.

The state government has, last year, made 42 essential cancer medicines free at state hospitals, including the expensive Trastuzumab vaccine costing Rs 40,000 per dose for breast cancer.

Cancer Drugs, But HPV Vaccine Still Too Costly - Hindustan Times
Budget 2026: Customs Duty Cut On Cancer Drugs, But HPV Vaccine Still Too Costly

BY Pritha Vashisth

Even in the Union Budget, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a full exemption of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on 17 critical cancer drugs. This move aims to reduce the financial burden on patients dependent on expensive imported medicines, which previously attracted duties ranging from 5 to 11 percent.

Though Rajesh Kumar, father of a 14-year-old teenager whose leg was amputated at the IGMC hospital after being diagnosed with cancer, says availability of these drugs is a real issue, even if these are made free and cheaper. The hospital stores don’t promptly provide the medicines and are mostly out of stock.

“I have to struggle hard to get an injection required for my son’s chemotherapy at IGMC when doctors told me to make it available for the child ”, he recollects.

Director of Medical Education, Dr Rakesh Sharma, admits that an alarming rise in the number of cancer patients has been taken seriously by the government, and the Chief Minister has ordered the strengthening of the whole infrastructure at IGMC and Tanda Medical College and a focus on improving access to care in remote areas.

The proposed Cancer Care Institute at Hamirpur will provide a big relief to the patients living in the farthest corner of the state, including districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra.

null - null
AI use in mammography more effective than standard: Results from Sweden's breast cancer programme

BY PTI

Senior doctors at the IGMC have voiced concerns about the accessibility of cancer care in Himachal Pradesh. A significant number of patients fail to reach the state capital for specialised treatment, opting instead for inadequate local options.

“This is largely due to the topography, which makes long-distance travel difficult, and few others can afford the high cost of treatments,” admits a cancer specialist, adding, “Getting financial help from the government is also not easy unless patients reach out to the CM or NGOs.”

Demographically, the cancer in the state shows a near-equal distribution between males (50.1%) and females (49.9%), with a rising trend in younger populations (aged 30-45). Breast and cervical cancers are high among women, while lung and oral cancers are more common in men.

Females are slightly more affected in middle age (28-57 years), while males show higher rates in older age groups (58+). The incidence peaks in the 58-67-year age group.

The chief minister said the establishment of the Cancer Care Institute would create a robust treatment system as the population faces a growing cancer risk. Various reports have highlighted the urgent need for systematic screening, prevention, monitoring, recording, and timely intervention in cancer cases.

This necessitates the development of seamless linkages from primary healthcare facilities to advanced tertiary-level cancer care institutions. With a strong focus on prevention, early detection, and comprehensive patient support, the state government has proposed a series of measures at existing medical colleges at Shimla and Tanda in Kangra.

The proposed State Cancer Institute at Hamirpur would comprise a multi-story building with a capacity of 264 beds dedicated to cancer patients. The ground floor would include key facilities such as clinical laboratories, outpatient departments (OPDs), a pharmacy, an emergency ward, a nuclear medicine OPD, and registration services. To ensure the effective operationalization of the Cancer Institute, the government would provide adequate and qualified medical, paramedical, and support staff. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision