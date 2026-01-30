AI use in mammography more effective than standard: Results from Sweden's breast cancer programme

A large clinical trial in Sweden has found that using artificial intelligence in national breast cancer screening improves cancer detection and screening effectiveness without increasing false positives

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cancer awareness symbol
AI use in mammography more effective than standard: Results from Sweden's breast cancer programme
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AI-supported mammography detected more clinically relevant cancers and reduced interval cancer diagnoses by 12 per cent compared with standard screening.

  • Women screened with AI were less likely to develop aggressive or advanced breast cancer in the following two years.

  • The use of AI reduced radiologists’ reading workload by 44 per cent while maintaining similar false-positive rates.

Use of artificial intelligence in Sweden's national breast cancer screening programme has revealed that AI-supported mammography screening is more effective than standard mammography, according to full results from a 2023 trial published in The Lancet journal.

AI-supported breast cancer screening identified more women with clinically relevant cancers without a higher rate of false positives, the results show.

Researchers from Lund University and other institutes in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands, also found that women who underwent AI-supported screening were less likely to be diagnosed with more aggressive and advanced breast cancer in the following two years.

In August 2023, interim results from the Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence (MASAI) showed that use of AI resulted in the detection of 20 per cent more cancers compared with standard screening.

The team also found that screen-reading workload for radiologists reduced by 44 per cent.

The full results now show that AI-supported mammography also reduces cancer diagnoses in the years following a breast cancer screening appointment by 12 per cent - a key test of screening programme effectiveness, the researchers said.

Related Content
Related Content

"Our study is the first randomised controlled trial investigating the use of AI in breast cancer screening and the largest to date looking at AI use in cancer screening in general," lead author Dr Kristina Lang, a breast radiologist and clinical researcher from Lund University, Sweden, said.

She added, "AI-supported screening improves the early detection of clinically relevant breast cancers which led to fewer aggressive or advanced cancers diagnosed in between screenings." Between April 2021 and December 2022, over 1,05,900 women were randomly assigned to either AI-supported mammography screening or to standard double reading by radiologists without AI.

The AI system was trained, validated, and tested with more than two lakh examinations from multiple institutions across more than ten countries.

During the follow-up period of two years, 1.55 interval cancers per 1,000 women (82/53,043) were detected in the AI-supported mammography group, compared to 1.76 interval cancers per 1,000 women (93/52,872) in the standard double reading group -- a 12 per cent reduction in interval cancer diagnosis for the AI arm.

An interval cancer is a malignancy detected between scheduled screening tests, after a prior negative result and before the next routine check-up.

Further, 81 per cent of cancer cases (338/420) in the AI-supported mammography group were detected at screening, compared to 74 per cent of cancer cases (262/355) in the standard reading group -- a nine per cent increase.

Rates of false positives were similar for both the groups -- 1.5 per cent in the AI-assisted mammography reading and 1.4 per cent in the standard reading group.

"Widely rolling out AI-supported mammography in breast cancer screening programmes could help reduce workload pressures amongst radiologists, as well as helping to detect more cancers at an early stage, including those with aggressive subtypes," Lang said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus