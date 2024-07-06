National

Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’

Breaking News Live Updates Updates July 6, 2024: Iran's moderate leader Masoud Pezeshkian has won the run-off presidential election. On the other hand, the current US President Joe Biden has dismissed speculation about withdrawing from the Presidential race, despite criticism over his recent debate performance. In other news, the main suspect in Hathras stampede that left 121 people dead and several injured has reportedly surrendered before the security agencies.

6 July 2024
6 July 2024
Iran's moderate leader Masoud Pezeshkian | AP
Delhi Excise Case Updates Live: Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Produced Before Court

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi excise policy case on Saturday.

Hathras Tragedy News Live Updates: SP Says 'No Action Has Been taken Yet Against Admn'

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand on Saturday said, “Action should be taken against the culprits. Many people have lost their lives. It’s a very sad incident. However, no action has been taken yet against the administration."

India News Live Updates: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gujarat Today, To Meet Families Of Congress Workers

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad to meet the families of Congress workers who were arrested by the Gujarat Police, following a clash with the workers of the BJP on July 2.

Agniveer Row Latest News Live: BJP MP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Biggest Liar'

On Agniveer compensation row, BJP MP Deepak Prakash on Saturday said,"Rahul Gandhi is the biggest liar. He is trying to mislead the people of India about the Agniveer scheme. The truth has come in front of everyone and now he should apologise to the people. They (Congress) have nothing to do with the people or the country, they just want to spread lies."

India Latest News Live: Special Prayers Held In Bihar's Bodh Gaya On Dalai Lama's Birthday

Special prayers held at the Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on the occasion of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 89th birthday.

Latest World News Live: Indonesia Deports 13 Taiwanese Suspected Of Serious Crimes

Indonesia's immigration agency has deported 13 Taiwanese citizens suspected of serious crimes to face legal proceedings in Taiwan, reports said. They added 13 Taiwanese suspected of taking part in cyber crime, money laundering and drug trafficking were deported on Thursday afternoon.

World News Latest Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran’s Presidential Election

Iran's moderate leader Masoud Pezeshkian won the run-off presidential election on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu News Live: 8 Suspects Detained In State BSP Chief's Murder

Eight suspects have been reportedly detained in connection with the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong.

Delhi News Live: BJP Pays Tributes To Jana Sangh Founder On His Birth Anniversary

BJP leaders including its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj, and other party leaders on Saturday paid tributes to Bhartiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

Hathras Stampede News Live: Self-styled Godman 'Bhole Baba' Says 'Deeply Pained By July 2 Incident'

In a video statement, Suraj Pal also known as 'Bhole Baba' on Saturday said, "... I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration. I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives..."

Latest News India Live: BJP Leaders Hold Meet In Jammu, Says 'Prepared For Assembly Polls'

BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have said they are prepared for assembly elections in Union Territory after holding meeting in winter capital Jammu.

India Latest News Live: 'Waris Punjab De’ Activist Amritpal Singh Brought Back To Dibrugarh Central Jail

'Waris Punjab De’ activist Amritpal Singh was brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail from Delhi on Saturday after taking oath as Lok Sabha MP. Amritpal Singh. Singh has won the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab. He was earlier granted four-day parole for the swearing-in.

World News Live: Joe Biden Dismisses Speculation About Opting Out Of US Presidential Election

The current US President Joe Biden has exuded confidence in winning US Presidential elections again. He has also dismissed speculation about withdrawing from the Presidential race, despite criticism over his recent debate performance.

Karnataka Udupi Weather Updates Live: Educational Institutes Closed As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’

The educational institutes were closed on Saturday in Karnataka’s Udupi as IMD had issued ‘red alert’ for heavy rain.

Hathras Tragedy Live Updates: Main Suspect Surrenders Before Security Agencies

The main suspect  in the Hathras stampede—Devprakash Madhukar has surrendered before the security agencies.

“Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police,” reported news agency ANI.

