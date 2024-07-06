National

Gujarat: Many Feared Trapped As Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Surat, Ops Underway; 1 Rescued, 1 Dead

Police and fire department teams are at the spot and rescue operations continued to take place at the site.

Screengrab from the visuals of the scene.
At least one person died after a six-storey building collapsed in Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat, while officials said that one woman was rescued from under the rubble.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said, "NDRF, SDRF and other organisations are involved in the rescue operation. We have retrieved a dead body from inside the rubble. Five people, however, are still feared trapped inside."

Surat Collector Sourabh Pardhi had earlier said, "We received information that a six-storey building has collapsed. As per primary information, almost 4-5 flats were occupied. One lady has been rescued but about 3-4 people are (still) trapped inside the rubble. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are working (to rescue them)."

Meanwhile, Gahlaut had noted that, "Experts are here and hopefully in the next one or two hours, we will be able to get out the remaining persons."

This comes as the recent case of structural collapse in the nation. Last week a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapsed and fell on cars, killing one person and injuring five others.

A day later, a canopy collapsed at Gujarat's Rajkot airport terminal amid heavy rainfall. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported in this incident.

Earlier in May, a two-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district. Civic officials had said that six persons were rescued from the rubble after the incident took place around 10 pm.

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Raju Warlikar had said that the building ad been declared as dangerous and unfit for occupation.

