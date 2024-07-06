International

'Baby Of The House': Cambridge Student, 22, Elected To UK Parliament

Sam Carling is likely to be the 'baby of the House' - an unofficial nickname given to the youngest member of the House of Commons.

X/Sam Carling
Cambridge Student, 22, Elected To UK Parliament | Photo: X/Sam Carling
info_icon

A 22-year-old Cambridge postgraduate student, Sam Carling, has made history by becoming the UK's youngest Member of Parliament (MP). Carling, a Labour candidate, won the North West Cambridgeshire constituency by a narrow margin of 39 votes, defeating veteran Conservative MP Shailesh Vara.

Labour’s Sam Carling is likely to be the "baby of the House" - an unofficial nickname given to the youngest member of the House of Commons.

The Cambridge University student, studying for an MPhil at Christ's College, has become the first Labour MP to represent the constituency, which has been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1997.

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially becomes the UK Prime Minister - Kin Cheung
UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'

BY Outlook Web Desk

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” he said after making his winners’ speech. “I’m very grateful to all the residents who have put their trust in me, and I’m very cognisant of the responsibility that comes with that,” he added.

Carling's victory is part of a larger landslide win for Labour in the general election, with the party securing a majority of over 170 seats in the House of Commons.

The young politician has already made a name for himself in local politics, serving as a councillor for West Chesterton Ward and holding various roles within the university, including president of Christ's College's Junior Common Room and co-chair of the Cambridge University Labour Club.

Carling said many voters were surprised to discover he was running for office, but that "people on the doorstep were very positive", BBC reported.

"They said ‘That’s good, we need more young people’.

"There is a lot of abuse aimed at younger people online, but face-to-face, people are generally thrilled to find out."

However, he doesn't want his age to be a focus.

"I want us to get away from this strange mindset towards younger people’s age. As far as I’m concerned we’re just the same as anyone else. I just want to get with the job."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  2. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand Chasing 198-Run Target In Southampton
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  2. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  3. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  4. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
  5. VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  2. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  3. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  4. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
  5. J&K: Second Encounter Underway After Soldier Killed In First Clash With Militants In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
  3. Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock
  4. Emraan Hashmi Addresses His 20-Year-Old Feud With Mallika Sherawat: Those Are All Bygones
  5. 'Mirzapur 3' On Prime Video Review: Ali Fazal-Shweta Tripathi Lead The Charge In This Slow But Intense Crime Thriller
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France, Spain Advance To Euro Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon