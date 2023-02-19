Haryana CM, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Inaugurate Regional ESIC Officer In Panchkula

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday inaugurated an ESIC regional office in Panchkula and said it will provide better administrative facilities to people in the country's northern region.

The chief minister and the Union minister of labour and employment also laid the foundation stones for Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dispensaries at Sonipat's Rai and Barhi, an official statement said, adding that currently in Haryana there are 25 lakh people covered by the ESI.

With the opening of the newly constructed regional office of ESIC in Panchkula, the administrative activities of ESI covered persons of Haryana as well as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and other states, would be carried out smoothly, Khattar said. The statement highlighted that better administrative facilities will be made available to insured persons of Haryana as well as the north region.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli, Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Haryana Minister of State for Labour and Revenue Anoop Dhanak were also present on the occasion.

"Better health facilities are being provided to beneficiaries through the ESI in the state. Commendable work has been done in this field in Haryana," the chief minister said. He said that earlier work was done separately by the ESIC and the Haryana health department.

But last year, it was decided that besides those insured under the scheme, other people can also get their treatment done in ESIC hospitals, and similarly, insured ESI beneficiaries can also avail treatment in hospitals of the Haryana health department, Khattar said.

Health check-up of all citizens once every two years had started under the Nirogi Haryana Yojana, he said and highlighted that 2023 is being celebrated as 'antyodaya arogya varsh' by the state government.

Union Minister Yadav said with the construction of the ESIC building in Panchkula, the administrative work of people registered with the ESIC in the North Zone would be better managed. He said that after the establishment of an ESIC dispensary in Rai in Sonipat, 1,06,440 beneficiaries will be benefited.

Similarly, with the setting up of an ESIC dispensary in Barhi in Sonipat will cover 31,720 beneficiaries, the Union minister said. "With the cooperation of the Haryana government, the construction work of ESI hospitals in Manesar and Bawal is also going on at a fast pace. Besides these, ESIC hospitals will also be set up in Rohtak, Ambala, Sonipat and Hisar," Yadav said.

He said for the first time, the facility of Cath lab has also been started in the ESIC Medical College in Faridabad. It was started last year, Yadav said. Khattar and Yadav also visited the health camp set up under the health scheme of the ESI and enquired about various health facilities being provided there.