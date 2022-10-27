Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Says He Had No Role In Ram Rahim's Parole

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said he had no role in the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as jails have their own rules.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 12:01 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said he had no role in the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as jails have their own rules.

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, was granted parole for 40 days last week.

The decision to grant him parole ahead of the Adampur bypoll in Haryana on November 3 and the panchayat elections has triggered a furore.

For the last few days, Ram Rahim has been holding online discourses from his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh. These discourses have been attended by scores of his followers, including many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Haryana.

Asked about Ram Rahim's parole at a press conference here, Khattar said he had no role in it.

"I had no role in this... Courts announce imprisonment and a convict goes to jail. After that, the jail's rules apply to all the inmates," Khattar told the press conference organized on the completion of eight years of his government.

Further asked about the timing of Ram Rahim's parole, the chief minister declined to comment, saying he had nothing more to say on the issue.

Ram Rahim, along with four others, was also convicted last year for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

Related stories

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Greet People On Diwali

Government Has Made Concerted Efforts To Keep Check On School Dropouts: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Contriutes Rs 5,10,000 For Construction Of Ram Temple

In February, Ram Rahim was granted three weeks' furlough ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Haryana Ram Rahim's Parole Kill Ranjit Singh Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Courts Announce Imprisonment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability

As Dividend Season Is On For Infosys, Hindustan Copper And Others, Here’s How To Calculate Your Tax Liability