National

Haryana Accident: 6 Children Killed, Notice Issued To School; Four-Member Panel To Probe | Details

Following the incident of a bus overturning that killed six children while twenty others sustained injuries, Haryana Police has taken three people into custody so far including the school's principal. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the private school to explain why the school was open on Eid.

Advertisement

PTI
The mangled school bus belonging to GL Public School after the accident | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the tragic death of six children and twenty others sustaining injuries as their school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday, a four-member government-appointed panel has been set up to probe the school bus crash. So far, the police have taken three people into custody including the school's principal while a show-cause notice has been issued to the private school as well to explain why was it open on Eid.

As per reports, the Haryana Education Department has called for a meeting to discuss the vehicle safety policy at 3 pm today. Reportedly, the meeting will be attended by all District Education Officers, Elementary Education Officers, and Block Education Officers of the state via video conferencing.

Advertisement

As per reports, the bus belonging to GL Public School overturned near Unhani village of Kanina. - X/ANI
Haryana Bus Accident: Police Arrest Principal, Driver Among 3 After 6 School Children Die

BY Outlook Web Desk

About the accident

On Thursday, the fatal accident took place near Haryana's Unhani village in Kanina, when the bus belonging to the GL Public School, collided with a tree and overturned, police said. The bus reportedly was carrying around forty students from primary to secondary classes.

What did the police say?

After preliminary investigation, police alleged that the driver, identified as Dharmender, was drunk and driving recklessly when he lost control of the vehicle.

According to Kanina DSP Mohinder Singh, "The driver of the bus was driving at a high speed due to which the vehicle overturned. We are investing why the school was open on a holiday (on the occasion of Eid). We will get the medical done of the driver to ascertain whether he was drunk. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the accident."

Advertisement

The incident has also raised serious questions about the safety standards of school transportation. According to the police, the school bus lacked essential documentation and had previously been fined for non-compliance. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Mega Rally In J&K's Udhampur Today; Rahul Gandhi, CM Stalin To Lead INDIA Bloc Rally In Coimbatore
  7. Sports World LIVE: Error-Prone India Face Australia In 4th Hockey Test
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch