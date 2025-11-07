Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Beaten to Death Outside Home in Mahendragarh

Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar was fatally assaulted in Mahendragarh’s Dhani Shyam Lal area around 11 pm on Thursday.
Police said the attackers, all local residents, returned after being reprimanded and hit him with bricks, causing fatal head injuries.
Ten people have been booked and five arrested; Kumar was due to retire in January and is survived by three children.
A 57-year-old Haryana Police sub-inspector was allegedly beaten to death after he tried to stop a group of people from creating a ruckus outside his house here, police said on Friday.
The incident happened on Thursday at around 11 p.m.
According to police, Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar was fatally assaulted in the Dhani Shyam Lal neighbourhood using bricks and sticks.
After Kumar was reprimanded, the group departed the area, according to Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan. However, they later returned and struck him with bricks, killing him in the head.
Ten persons have been charged with the murder, and five have been taken into custody.
The assailants resided in the same neighbourhood, according to the SP.
The accused's automobile and scooter have been confiscated by the police.
Kumar was scheduled to retire in January and was assigned to the Additional Director General of Police's office.
According to the SP, he is survived by a son and two daughters.