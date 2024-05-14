Punjab: Bathinda Police Arrest 3 Operatives Of Pannun-Backed SFJ For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans

Bathinda Police on Tuesday arrested three operatives of the banned separatist outfit Sikhs of Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Delhi and Punjab's Bathinda, officials said on Tuesday.
As per reports, the pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex in Bathinda and on the pillars of Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi.
SFJ operatives arrested: What did the police say?
According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrests were made by Bathinda Police and its counter-intelligence wing
“In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, #Punjab & #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ)” Yadav said in a post on X.
“The investigation has been carried out in a professional and scientific manner to solve the case,” he added.
About Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The Sikh separatist leader
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice who has been proactively lobbying for a separate state for Sikhs called Khalistan, in the US, Canada, and the UK.
The Union Home Ministry in in July 2020, announced Pannun as a designated a terrorist and two months later, the government ordered the attachment of his properties under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.