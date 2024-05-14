National

Punjab: Bathinda Police Arrest 3 Operatives Of Pannun-Backed SFJ For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans

As per reports, the pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex in Bathinda and on the pillars of Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi.

PTI
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bathinda Police on Tuesday arrested three operatives of the banned separatist outfit Sikhs of Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Delhi and Punjab's Bathinda, officials said on Tuesday.

As per reports, the pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex in Bathinda and on the pillars of Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship - File image
'Unwarranted, Unsubstantiated...': MEA Slams Washington Post Report On Pannun 'Assassination Plot' Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

SFJ operatives arrested: What did the police say?

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrests were made by Bathinda Police and its counter-intelligence wing

“In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, #Punjab & #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ)” Yadav said in a post on X.

“The investigation has been carried out in a professional and scientific manner to solve the case,” he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova - X/@_MariaZakharova
Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

About Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: The Sikh separatist leader

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice who has been proactively lobbying for a separate state for Sikhs called Khalistan, in the US, Canada, and the UK.

The Union Home Ministry in in July 2020, announced Pannun as a designated a terrorist and two months later, the government ordered the attachment of his properties under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shop, 16 Motorcycles Gutted After Power Transformer Catches Fire In Thane District
  2. Ex-Indian Army Officer With UN Killed In Gaza, First International Casualty In Israel-Hamas Conflict | Who Was He
  3. 'Kejriwal Will Take Strict Action': AAP's Sanjay Singh Confirms Delhi CM's PA 'Misbehaved' With Swati Maliwal
  4. Storm Kills 14 In Mumbai, 1,000 Trees Uprooted In Bengaluru Rain As Weather Goes Wild In Parts Of India | Top Points
  5. Person Can't Be Detained Merely Because Of Non-Cooperation, Says HC As It Quashes LOC Against Man
Entertainment News
  1. Shamita Shetty Reveals Undergoing Surgery For Endometriosis, Shares Video Talking About Her Experience
  2. 'Megalopolis' Teaser Review: Adam Driver Attempts To Create A Utopian Society In This Francis Ford Coppola Directorial
  3. Sunil Pal Bashes Sunil Grover For His 'Vulgar and Cheap' Comedy On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
  4. 3rd Annual Gold Gala: Asia Pacific Changemakers Make This A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  5. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  2. Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Match 65 Preview
  3. Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  4. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Italian Cup
  5. IPL 2024: Ravi Shastri, Ravichandran Ashwin Throw Their Weight Behind 'Impact Player' Rule
World News
  1. Don't Miss The Parade Of Planets 2024! Here’s Your Guide To The Epic Night Sky Wonder
  2. Israel-India To Deepen Ties For Greater Prosperity: Israel FM
  3. Indonesian Flash Floods: 52 Killed, Rescuers Search Through Rivers, Rubble
  4. Wheat, Electricity And Taxes: What Caused Protests and Clashes In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
  5. Miss Teen USA Runner-Up Declines Crown After Winner Resigns
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit In Bengal; 'Over 90% Complaints Disposed, Overall Campaign Violence Free', Says EC
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival