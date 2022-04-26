Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Gujarat: After Ram Navami Violence, Demolition Drive Begins In Riot-Hit Himmatnagar

A communal clash had broken out near Chhapariya area during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, when  members from two communities resorted to pelting stones, leaving some people injured. Some vehicles were also set on fire during the clash.

A demolition drive using bulldozer in Gujrat's Himmatnagar PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 4:02 pm

Civic authorities have started a demolition drive against illegal structures in Gujarat's Himmatnagar city, where a communal clash had broken out during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.

Bulldozers were being used to remove encroachments in Chhapariya locality of Himmatnagar city in Sabarkantha district, they said. "The municipality has started carrying out demolition in Chhapariya locality, which is close to where the communal clash had erupted on Ram Navami. Adequate security has been deployed in the area," Superintendent of Police Vishal Vaghela said.

The Anand district administration had also earlier carried out a demolition drive using bulldozers to remove structures owned by people allegedly involved in communal clashes in Khambhat town there during the Ram Navami celebration.

On April 10, a Ram Navami procession was also allegedly pelted with stones in Khambhat town. One person was killed and several others were injured in the ensuing violence.

(With PTI inputs)
 
