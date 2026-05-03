Gujarat's MS University Adds ‘Modi Tattva’, RSS Studies To Sociology Curriculum

Summary of this article
New courses examine civilisational knowledge, religion and patriotism.
‘Modi Tattva’ analyses leadership using Max Weber’s concept of charismatic authority.
The overhaul aims to connect sociology teaching with contemporary governance and policy.
Maharaja Sayajirao (MS) University of Baroda has introduced a revised sociology curriculum that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, incorporates Indian knowledge systems, and explores themes of religion and nationalism.
From the next academic year, three new four-credit modules — Sociology of Bharat, Hindu Sociology, and Sociology of Patriotism — will be included in the fourth year of the BA Sociology programme and the first year of the MA Sociology course. The changes are intended to align academic study with India’s civilisational knowledge, contemporary governance, and lived social realities.
The curriculum has been developed by Dr Virendra Singh, Head of the Sociology Department and Chair of the Board of Studies, who is also associated with NITI Aayog and the ‘Vadodara 2047’ district plan. He describes the approach as a shift towards a practice-oriented, inquiry-led sociology grounded in both historical context and present-day relevance.
A key addition is the study of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including its history and fieldwork. University officials say this aims to connect students with influential ideological movements and the country’s cultural foundations. The revision reflects an effort to bridge academic research with governance and public policy.
Within the Sociology of Patriotism module, the “Modi Tattva” component analyses Modi’s leadership through the lens of sociological theory, particularly Max Weber’s concept of charismatic authority. It examines leadership style, public perception, and mass appeal, treating Modi as a contemporary case study rather than a retrospective figure.
The course will also feature a major module on Sayajirao Gaekwad III, highlighting his “progressive, welfare-oriented leadership”. Dr Virendra Singh noted that, beyond donating land for the university, Gaekwad introduced compulsory education for girls and imposed fines on families who failed to send them to school.
Singh described Gaekwad’s approach as a model of early social reform, inclusive policymaking and ethical leadership, with a legacy that continues at MSU. The module will also examine figures such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B. R. Ambedkar and Shivaji, including Shivaji’s efforts to build unity among regional rulers against external threats.
As part of the Bharatiya Knowledge System framework, the Sociology of Bharat course will explore traditional Indian knowledge in fields such as medicine, technology and social organisation.