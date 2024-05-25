National

Gujarat: Children Among 11 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot

According to the officials, the blaze erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone, and among the victims were children who were present at the spot in large numbers due to ongoing summer vacation.

X/@PTI_News
Firefighters have been deployed to douse the fire | Photo: X/@PTI_News
info_icon

At least eleven people including children were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, officials said.

Efforts are underway to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

What did the police say?

"Four persons have died. The exact toll will be known only after the rescue operation is completed," earlier Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel said.

He said that the immediate focus of the administration is on relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations at the game zone.

"Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured," Patel tweeted.

