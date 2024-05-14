National

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At ITO, Fire Tenders Rushed, Building Evacuated

The fire is suspected to have broken out at the third floor of the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area (Income Tax Office) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14, afternoon.

Outlook India
Smoke due to the fire engulfed the ITO building Photo: Outlook India
info_icon

A massive fire broke out at the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area (Income Tax Office) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14, afternoon. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the building was immediately evacuated.

An ITO employee told Outlook India that the fire is suspected to have broken out at the third floor of the building.

There are no reports of any casualties as yet.

"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.

In another incident on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a residential building following an explosion in two gas cylinders in south Delhi, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported, they said.

According to the officials they received a call at 5.16 am regarding a fire in a residential building in the Shahpur Jat area.

"After the call, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames," an official of the DFS said. The fire broke out after two gas cylinders exploded, they said.

On Sunday, May 12, at least seven people were injured following a blast and a massive fire at a chemical factory in Delhi's Bawana area. Three of the injured were critical.

"A call regarding a fire at a factory in Sector 1, Bawana industrial area was received at 3:04 pm. Twenty fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Nine people were rescued from the factory and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the fire was brought under control.

Police said they were informed about seven medico-legal cases (MLCs) by the hospital and three of the patients were stated to be in critical condition.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Five-Month-Old Baby Mauled To Death By Dog In Telangana
  2. Day In Pics: May 14, 2024
  3. KERALA: POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead With A Belt Tightened Around Her Neck
  4. UP: Hearing In 2018 Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi On May 27
  5. Delhi Airport: Man Takes 200 Flights In A Year, Steals Co-Passengers' Jewelleries Worth Lakhs; In Police Custody Now
Entertainment News
  1. Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering
  2. Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor Didn't Help Him In Tough Times: He Chose Fardeen Khan For 'No Entry'
  3. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'
  4. 'Memories Of Murder' To 'Broker', Indulge In Song Kang-ho's 10 Award-Winning Performances Ahead Of His 'Uncle Samsik' TV Debut
  5. Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Reunion Project To Have Alia Bhatt As The Female Lead? Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Star Indian Paddler Manika Batra Achieves Career-Best Ranking, Enters World's Top 25
  2. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  4. IPL 2024: Rayudu Advocates For Coaches To 'Work Behind The Scenes And Give Players Freedom To Do Better'
  5. Paris Saint-Germain: Layvin Kurzawa To Follow Kylian Mbappe Through PSG Exit Door
World News
  1. NFL Star Harrison Butker Sparks Controversy With Critique Of Biden's Abortion Policy
  2. Russian President Putin To Make A State Visit To China This Week
  3. Michael Cohen Testifies, Reveals Shocking Details In Trump Hush Money Trial
  4. Cave-In Leaves 3 Miners Missing And 12 Injured At A Coal Mine In Poland
  5. Surprise Reshuffle, Kharkiv Assault And Putin's Visit To China: Where Does The Russia-Ukraine War Stand
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Seat; Radical Amritpal Singh's Parents Campaign For Him In Punjab
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Oman Vs Scotland T20I Cancelled; Liverpool Draw Vs Villa
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival