Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At ITO, Fire Tenders Rushed, Building Evacuated

A massive fire broke out at the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area (Income Tax Office) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14, afternoon. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the building was immediately evacuated.
An ITO employee told Outlook India that the fire is suspected to have broken out at the third floor of the building.
There are no reports of any casualties as yet.
"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.
In another incident on Tuesday, a fire broke out at a residential building following an explosion in two gas cylinders in south Delhi, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported, they said.
According to the officials they received a call at 5.16 am regarding a fire in a residential building in the Shahpur Jat area.
"After the call, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames," an official of the DFS said. The fire broke out after two gas cylinders exploded, they said.
On Sunday, May 12, at least seven people were injured following a blast and a massive fire at a chemical factory in Delhi's Bawana area. Three of the injured were critical.
"A call regarding a fire at a factory in Sector 1, Bawana industrial area was received at 3:04 pm. Twenty fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames," Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.
Nine people were rescued from the factory and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the fire was brought under control.
Police said they were informed about seven medico-legal cases (MLCs) by the hospital and three of the patients were stated to be in critical condition.