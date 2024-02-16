National

Delhi Fire: 11 Dead As Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Alipur Factory, Investigation Underway

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Services, the charred bodies of the victims were found on the premises of the factory located in Alipur's Dayalpur Market.

February 16, 2024

Firefighters at the paint factory in Delhi's Alipur | Photo: X/@PTI_News
At least eleven people were killed and several injured in a fire that broke out in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Services, the charred bodies of the victims were found from the premises of the factory located in Alipur's Dayalpur Market, an official said.

Among those four admitted to hospital, one is a police personnel, who got wounded during the rescue operation.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a call about the incident was received at 5.25 pm and 22 fire-tenders were pressed into service.

According to Delhi Police, a case has been registered at Alipur PS after the fire broke out at the paint factory.

After preliminary investigation,police said the fire was preceded by a blast, probably caused by chemicals kept in the factory.

About the blaze in Alipur paint factory

Due to the blast, some nearby houses and shops also caught fire. Some of the injured persons were residing in those places.

The blaze was brought under control by 9 pm, the fire official said, adding that the cooling-off operation is underway.

An officer said a few more people are missing and a search operation is on.

"Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," the officer said.

