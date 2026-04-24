Gujarat EC Allows Polling Agents With Criminal Records, Congress Flags Threat To Fair Polling

The Congress has demanded that the circular be withdrawn immediately before voting begins for Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
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Gujarat election commission
The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress party, which warned it would inject "muscle power" into the voting process. Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  •  Gujarat State Election Commission cancelled its April 23, 2026 circular that barred polling agents with criminal records, permitting their appointment instead.

  • The opposition party warned this introduces "Bahubali elements" into polling booths, threatening transparency and intimidating polling staff.

  • Congress demanded immediate withdrawal of the order, warning the local body polls would otherwise be viewed as unfair and compromised.

Amid rising political tensions ahead of local body elections in Gujarat, the State Election Commission has withdrawn a key restriction that barred individuals with criminal records from serving as polling or counting agents. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress party, which warned it would inject "muscle power" into the voting process.

In its original circular dated April 23, 2026, the Commission had explicitly stated: "The election agent, polling agent or counting agent to be appointed should not have any criminal record or criminal history." However, a subsequent circular has now nullified that clause. While canceling the criminal-record bar, the Commission clarified that "all other instructions regarding the appointment of polling agents and counting agents, including qualification and disqualification conditions, will remain unchanged."

The rollback triggered an immediate and strong response from the Gujarat Congress. Party President Amit Chavda and Vice President Hemang Vasavada submitted a written representation to the Commission demanding the immediate withdrawal of the revised order.

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In their submission, the Congress argued that altering eligibility criteria through administrative instructions now permits persons facing criminal charges or with criminal backgrounds to become polling agents — a role they described as critical to ensuring transparent, lawful, and unbiased elections. Since candidates cannot be present at every polling booth, polling agents act as their official representatives and frontline watchdogs during voting.

The party warned that allowing such individuals into sensitive positions could introduce "Bahubali elements" into the polling system, creating fear among polling staff and opposition agents. "Free and fair elections are the foundation of democracy. If criminal elements are allowed to stand inside polling booths as authorised agents, the entire spirit of democratic voting will come under suspicion," the Congress letter stated.

The Congress has demanded that the circular be withdrawn immediately before voting begins for Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations. The party warned that if the order remains in force, the upcoming local body elections would be viewed as unfair, compromised, and undemocratic.

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