Vijay Urges Election Commission To Extend Tamil Nadu Polling Hours Till 8 PM

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, he also urged for deployment of emergency public transport services to facilitate a large number of people to cast their votes.

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TN polls: TVK chief Vijay casts vote
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, casts a vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling station in Chennai. | Photo: PTI
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TVK chief Vijay on Thursday requested the Election Commission to extend polling by two hours till 8 PM for the Assembly elections being held across 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, he also urged for deployment of emergency public transport services to facilitate a large number of people to cast their votes.

"There are reports from polling stations of voters waiting in long queues to cast their votes, but the polling process is slow. Such delays would discourage and may affect voter turnout. There should be designated supervisory officers to visit polling booths regularly and ensure that the voting process is conducted efficiently without unnecessary delays," he said.

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