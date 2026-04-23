Vijay Urges Election Commission To Extend Tamil Nadu Polling Hours Till 8 PM

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, casts a vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling station in Chennai. | Photo: PTI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, casts a vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling station in Chennai. | Photo: PTI