Gujarat, which has a 182-member assembly, can have a maximum of 27 ministers, equivalent to 15 per cent of the strength of the House. Earlier this month, MoS Jagdish Vishwakarma became the new president of the state BJP unit, replacing Union minister C R Paatil. Vishwakarma will not be included in the council of ministers due to the BJP's 'one person, one post' policy.