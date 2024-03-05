Google Agrees To Restore Delisted Indian Apps On Play Store: IT Minister

Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.
Google and startups had multiple rounds of discussion with the government on Monday, following which the tech giant agreed to restore the delisted apps.
"We believe Google, and the startup community will be able to arrive at a long-term solution in the coming months," the minister said.
Also Read |Demolition Row: The Rise Of 'Bulldozer Politics' In India
On March 1, Google removed over a hundred apps by prominent Indian digital companies, including Matrimony, Info Edge (which operates Naukri, 99acres, and Jeevansathi), Shaadi.com, and Kuku FM, from the Play Store for non-compliance with the company's app billing policy over an extended period.
However, a day later, Google reinstated a few apps such as online classifieds firm Info Edge and matrimony firm Shaadi.com.
Following Google's action, the government reached out to the company, urging it to reverse its decision. "I spoke to Google yesterday (Friday) after their action and have asked them not to delist apps like this, and they have started allowing some apps back. On Monday, I will have a meeting with Google and the startups on this topic," Vaishnaw told The Indian Express.
Also Read | 'Not always Reliable': Google Addresses Bias In AI Tool Gemini's Response To PM Modi Query
The dispute primarily centres around Google's imposition of fees ranging from 11% to 26% on in-app payments. Indian startups have long protested against what they deem as unfair practices by the US tech giant.
Google dominates the Indian market, as 94% of phones are based on its Android platform. This development marks the latest escalation in the ongoing standoff between the tech giant and local internet companies in the world's second-largest internet market.