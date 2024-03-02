Google Sparks Outrage As It Delists Indian Apps Amid Fee Dispute, Some Apps Reinstated

In a recent development, technology giant Google has initiated the removal of several apps from its Play Store in India, a move that includes well-known matrimony apps such as BharatMatrimony.
The government swiftly intervened to address the issue, leading to the restoration of some apps following a meeting. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw voiced the government's strong opposition to Google's delisting, stating, "Government takes a strong view of Google delisting some apps from Play Store. We will not allow delisting of apps."
After government intervention, flagship apps of Info Edge India, including Naukri and 99acres, along with People Group's Shaadi app, were reinstated on the Play Store. Sanjeev Bikchandani, co-founder of Info Edge, praised the effort, stating, "An effort very well led by Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team. People were up all night for this. Great crisis management."
The disagreement centers around service fee payments, with Google insisting on charges ranging from 11 Percent to 26 percent on in-app transactions. The government's opposition comes on the heels of Google facing criticism on social media for its perceived monopolistic practices.
Matrimony.com, the parent company of Bharat Matrimony, expressed concern over the gradual removal of their apps, terming it a "dark day of Indian Internet." Google issued Play Store violation notices to Indian companies, including Matrimony.com and Info Edge.
Despite court rulings and public outcry, Google has maintained its stance on fee collection or app removal. The removal of apps has sparked dissatisfaction within the Indian startup community, long critical of Google's practices.
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) condemned the removal, urging Google to reinstate the delisted apps. However, opinions on social media were divided, with some blaming Google for monopolistic practices, while others criticized the affected companies.
Google is holding a dominant position in the Indian market, controlling 94 percent of Android-based phones.