Google Sparks Outrage As It Delists Indian Apps Amid Fee Dispute, Some Apps Reinstated

In a recent development, technology giant Google has initiated the removal of several apps from its Play Store in India, a move that includes well-known matrimony apps such as BharatMatrimony.

The government swiftly intervened to address the issue, leading to the restoration of some apps following a meeting. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw voiced the government's strong opposition to Google's delisting, stating, "Government takes a strong view of Google delisting some apps from Play Store. We will not allow delisting of apps."