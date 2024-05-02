Goldy Brar, Gangster Behind Sidhu Moose Wala Murder, Shot Dead In US? Here’s What We Know

Multiple reports claimed that Goldy Brar, the prime suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been shot dead in the United States. However, US police have now denied these claims.
Brar, who was designated a terrorist by the Indian government earlier this year, was claimed to have been killed in a shooting in California. The reports, which cited US media sources, were widely shared on social media and online news agencies.
However, the Fresno police department has confirmed that this is "absolutely not true". Lieutenant William J. Dooley in an emailed statement to news agency IANS stated: “If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is ‘Goldy Brar’, we can confirm that this is absolutely not true.”
“We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn’t true. The victim is definitely not Goldy.”
Two individuals were attacked in a shooting incident at Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno on Tuesday evening, following a fight. One of the men, aged in his 30s, died later in hospital, while the other was treated and released. The police have not yet identified the two individuals involved in the shooting.
The reports of the shooting spread like wildfire in India, claiming the deceased was gangster Goldy Brar. However, the details were sketchy or incorrect. Some reports even claimed that rival gang leaders had claimed responsibility for the killing.
About Goldy Brar:
Goldy Brar, also known as Satwinder Singh or Satinderjit Singh, is a suspect in the murder of Indian rap star Sidhu Moosewala, which he has previously claimed responsibility for.
Brar has also issued threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and is believed to have been operating a criminal organisation from Canada, in collaboration with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Brar, born in 1994 in Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, comes from a family with a police background. However, he chose a different path, becoming a BA graduate who operated remotely from Canada, particularly in Punjab. Brar has long been associated with the murky world of gang warfare, making a name for himself as a notorious figure in the criminal underworld.