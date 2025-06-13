National

Ghosts Of Disasters Past: The 1994 Punjab Crash That Killed A Governor

On July 9, 1994, a plane crash in Punjab killed Governor Surender Nath, nine of his family members and 3 crew members, leaving no survivors

Punjab governor Surendra Nath was killed in 1994 in a plane crash
Punjab governor Surendra Nath was killed in 1994 in a plane crash Photo: punjabrajbhavan.gov.in
info_icon

On July 9,1994, a 14-seater Punjab government Beechcraft plane, a new highly sophisticated VIP aircraft, took off from Chandigarh at 8.50 am for Kullu with Punjab Governor Surender Nath, who was also holding the additional charge of Himachal Pradesh, on board with 12 others, including nine of his family members.

The Super King Air B-200 aircraft was originally scheduled to take off at 8:00 a.m., but weather conditions and dense cumulus clouds enroute Chandigarh-Kullu route caused some delays. The monsoon rains had already set in, further contributing to the poor flying conditions.

Along with the Governor, the passengers included his wife, their son Vikram Malhotra—an IAS officer who was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Kullu just two months earlier—and Malhotra’s children. The crew comprised Chief Pilot Captain R.D.S. Sandhu, Co-Pilot Captain Pargat Singh, and a flight attendant named Pandey.

Barely a few minutes before its landing at Kullu, the aircraft crashed into the Kamrunag mountain range in Mandi district, near Serinala, apparently hitting the mountain peak. The aircraft apparently dipped suddenly and went off the flight route, due to thick fog and poor visibility.

There were no survivors as all passengers on board including Governor Surender Nath, and nine other members of the family, died in the crash. It was a horrifying tragedy in the Himachal Pradesh hills sending shock and anxiety in the country. A former IPS officer, Surender Nath as Governor of Punjab had played a crucial role in restoring peace in the trouble-torn border state.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board in the flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. - null
The Deadliest Aircraft Crashes: Mayday Transcripts Examined

BY Ronald Tuhin

The Beechcraft Super King Air B-200 aircraft with the state of art turbine technology was said to be safest aircraft for the VVIP flights, this the Punjab government has immediately ruled-out any sabotage or technical snag.

Family of victims are desperately searching for their loved ones post Ahmedabad plane crash - Dinesh Parab
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives

BY Jinit Parmar

The inquiry report, submitted by Justice D P Sood, a retired Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court, said the whereabouts of this ill-fated plane would have remained unknown, but for the solitary Gujjar family, which saw the ill-fated plane crash, killing not only the passengers aboard, but also the three crew members.

The plane had also lost contact with the airport in Kullu, where it was to land and panic had spread all over the state, in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The ill-fated plane had dashed against the trees on almost the hill-top resulting in the immediate disintegration of the tail and swooping thereof which further resulted into the hitting of the airplane against a big boulder and catching fire near Serinala.

“The location of the accident is about 25 nautical miles South of Kullu, which was firstly identified by Capt. T.S. Gill, who picked up the beacons of the crashed aircraft while returning from Leh to Delhi on the scheduled Indian Airlines flight operating Airbus A-320” Justice Sood wrote in the 142-page report.

Tarun Shridhar, who was then Deputy Commissioner Mandi ( now retired as Secretary to Government of India (GoI ) recalls horrifying experience when he along with SP (Mandi) O. C Thakur braved the torrential rains and cold winds to track the mountain site of the air crash, with rescue teams.

“The  crash was not normal, it was grave; And its victim was a person who was the Governor of two states alone and members of his family, as well as a crew. The airplane belonged to the Punjab government and all the passengers in the plane had became victims of death was heart-breaking indeed,” Shridhar says.

The bodies were brought to Sundernagar first from there and then taken to Chandigarh. 

A Veteran Mandi-based Journalist and photographer Birbal Sharma, who was also among few firsts, to reach the spot says there was a terrible scene.

“The wreckage of the aircraft including bodies badly mutilated and mostly beyond recognition, scattered in an area of 300 metres radius coupled with the damaging, cutting and felling of 12 trees” he says and recalls two other crashes in the same valley some years later, due to bad weather, killing 23 persons. This included a regular Delhi-Shimla-Kullu flight with 18 persons on board.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign