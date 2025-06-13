National

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives

As one family desperately searched for the body of a loved one, local people in Meghaninagar who witnessed the Air India 787 Dreamliner crash remain gripped by fear for their own lives

Family of victims are desperately searching for their loved ones post Ahmedabad plane crash
Family of victims are desperately searching for their loved ones post Ahmedabad plane crash Photo: Dinesh Parab
info_icon

Running from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to the site of the crash with his wife, Ravi Thakur, a cook at the B. J. Medical College’s undergraduate mess, never imagined a plane crash would ruin his daily routine and turn into a desperate search through debris and fire.

“My mother, Sarlaben Pralhadji Thakur, and my two-year-old daughter, Adyaravi Thakur, are still missing,” said Ravi, his voice hollow with disbelief. “My wife, my mother, and I used to cook for the undergraduate students. That day, only fate decided who would survive.”

Ravi’s personal tragedy is just one thread in a larger fabric of fear that has descended over Meghaninagar Colony, which lies just 100 metres from the crash site. The Air India 787 Dreamliner, moments after appearing overhead, slammed into the five-storey hostel building of the B. J. Medical College Hospital—killing more than 240 people and leaving locals stunned and terrified.

Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on June 13, a day after the fateful crash took likes of at least 256 people. - Dinesh Parab / Outlook India
Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meghaninagar Lives In Fear

Madhu, 61, a homemaker and longtime resident of Meghaninagar recalls that afternoon. “We were having lunch. Everything was normal,” she says, wiping away tears. “Then, suddenly, a deafening boom shook the entire colony. We rushed outside and saw black flames—an inferno. The plane had crashed just 100 meters from my house. Children were screaming and crying in terror.”

Geeta, 51, from Colony No. 1, was jolted awake by what felt like an earthquake. “We were resting, and the kids were playing,” she recalls. “Suddenly, the house shook violently. Utensils fell to the ground. We ran to the rooftop and saw it—the wreckage, the smoke, the chaos. We grabbed the children and ran towards the main road, not knowing if there’d be another explosion.”

The neighbourhood, once bustling with everyday noise, now sits under a heavy cloud of fear and disbelief. Residents remain shaken, unsure of what will come next, and haunted by the fact that death fell from the sky—right in front of them.

Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad killed over 240 people - null
Unbearable Loss: Grief-Stricken Families Of Victims Arrive At DNA Testing Centre To Give Samples

BY Swati Subhedar

How The Crash Happened

Minutes after take-off, the Air India 787 Dreamliner slammed into a hostel for doctors of a medical college, killing 10 students. Visuals from the crash site show debris had pierced through the wall of a dining hall of the hostel, with food still visible on some of the plates.

Flight AI 171―flying from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to London’s Gatwick Airport―had on board 169 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian nationals, total 242 passengers. Except one, all the other 241 people, including 12 crew members, on Thursday are believed to have been killed. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on the flight and was killed in the crash.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson made his first remarks on the plane crash. “I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts are focused on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.” In a video address, he said the airline was actively working with authorities on rescue operations.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Visit the Crash Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the site of the Air India plane crash. Later, he also chaired a high-level meeting with ministers and senior officials in Ahmedabad to review the situation. The focus of the discussions was on rescue efforts, identification of the victims and support measures for the affected families.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the site and expressed his shock. “There was 1.25 lakh litres of fuel inside the plane and it caught fire so it was impossible to save anyone." The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he said. Shah also expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed in the accident. “The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims,” Shah said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign