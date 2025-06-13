Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What Leads To Plane Crashes Like What Gujarat Saw On June 12

Human factors, too, remain an enduring aspect of crash causality. Pilots are trained to handle emergencies such as engine failure on takeoff, yet the margin for error is vanishingly small during this phase of flight. According to details shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the captain of AI171, Sumeet Sabharwal, was a highly experienced aviator with over 8,000 hours logged, including hundreds in the Dreamliner. His co-pilot had around 1100 hours. The fact that a Mayday call was made indicates that the crew recognised a critical failure early and began emergency protocols. However, if the aircraft experienced a dual engine failure or other cascading problems, their options may have been severely limited. The flight did not reach a high enough altitude to allow for gliding back to the airport or for deploying emergency systems that require height to function.